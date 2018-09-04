PKS Proposes Two Jakarta Vice Governor Candidates

Jakarta: Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) has endorsed its two politicians to become the new Jakarta vice governor.



"They are Ustaz Ahmad Syaikhu and Pak Nurmansyah Lubis," PKS executive Mardani Ali Sera said in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Ahmad Syaikhu earlier served as vice mayor in Bekasi municipality. He recently run for vice governor in the 2018 West Java gubernatorial election.Nurmansyah Lubis is currently working as PKS Faction head in the Jakarta Legislative Council. He is considered as an influntial PKS politician in the city.Previous Jakarta vice governor Sandiaga resigned from his position after he was picked as Gerindra Party Chairman Prabowo Subianto's running mate for the 2019 presidential election. He read his resignation letter in front of Jakarta Legislative Council members last week.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)