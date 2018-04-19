Police have Recorded 112 Bootleg Alcohol Deaths This Year: Deputy Chief

Jakarta: As many as 112 people have died from alcohol poisoning after drinking bootleg liquor, National Police deputy chief Comr. Gen. Syafruddin announced Thursday.
"Local governments and related officials must increase cooperation to address this problem," he said.
Law enforcement agencies will prepare counterterrorism measures to secure New Year celebrations.
Law enforcement agencies have implemented security measures to secure Christmas Eve masses in all across Indonesia.
The National Police has confirmed that related agencies will cooperate with church officials to secure Christmas masses.
Indonesian authorities will deploy as many as 240 thousand personnel to secure Christmas and End of Year holidays.
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian will prepare security measures to protect Christmas and end-of-year celebrations.&nbs…
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Maag merupakan gejala penyakit yang menyerang lambung akibat luka atau peradangan.
