Police have Recorded 112 Bootleg Alcohol Deaths This Year: Deputy Chief

Jakarta: As many as 112 people have died from alcohol poisoning after drinking bootleg liquor, National Police deputy chief Comr. Gen. Syafruddin announced Thursday.



"Local governments and related officials must increase cooperation to address this problem," he said.

Police earlier raided a bootleg liquor factory in Cicalengka, Bandung, West Java. They recently arrested the factory owner in Bayung Lincir, Musi Banyuasin, South Sumatra.Officials have arrested the other two suspects in the past few days. They are hunting the remaining four suspects who are still on the run."I strongly believe similar cases also occur outside West Java, Jakarta and Kalimantan," he said.(WAH)