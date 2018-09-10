Police to Deploy 8000 personnel to Secure Asian Para Games

Jakarta: The Jakarta Metro police reportedly needs at least eight thousand personnel to secure the upcoming Asian Para Games.



"It is an initial estimate. It is still too early to tell," said Jakarta Metro Police spokeserson Senior Commissioner Raden Prabowo Argo Yuwono at his office on Monday.

The 2018 Asian Para-Games will take place in Jakarta and Bogor between October 6-13. It will include 15 paralympic and three non-paralympic sports.The Games is a quadrennial multi-sport event regulated by the Asian Paralympics Committe. It is held for Asian atheletes with physical disabilities."We will guard the arrivals of the contingents. We will cooperate with other related agencies," the spokesperson added.Indonesia will welcome around five thousand athletes and officials from approximately 42 Asian countries. The country will also accommodate hundreds of journalists from the continent.(WAH)