Social Affairs Minister Inspects Venues of Asian Para Games

Jakarta: Social Affairs Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita on Friday inspected a number of sports venues that will be used during the 2018 Asian Para Games.



"We may add more wheelchair ramps. We may also cooperate with experienced volunteers," the Golkar Party politician said.

"We need to accommodate our disabled friends. We want to hold a succesful Asian Para Games," he added.The 2018 Asian Para-Games will take place in Jakarta and Bogor between October 6-13. It will include 15 paralympic and three non-paralympic sports.The Games is a quadrennial multi-sport event regulated by the Asian Paralympics Committe. It is held for Asian atheletes with physical disabilities.Indonesia will welcome around five thousand athletes and officials from approximately 42 Asian countries. The country will also accept hundreds of journalists from around the world.(WAH)