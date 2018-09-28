Social Affairs Minister Inspects Venues of Asian Para Games

Jakarta: Social Affairs Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita on Friday inspected a number of sports venues that will be used during the 2018 Asian Para Games.
"We may add more wheelchair ramps. We may also cooperate with experienced volunteers," the Golkar Party politician said.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged the organizing comittee of 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta to provide free tic…
Authorities will deploy more than nine thousand personnel to secure the closing ceremony of the 18th Asian Games, National Police …
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his main competitor Prabowo Subianto sit side-by-side when watching final m…
Indonesian pencak silat athletes today grabbed eight gold medals after winning all events on day nine of the 18th Asian Games.
Selain letaknya tak terlalu jauh dari Indonesia, wisata ke Singapura seru karena banyak tempat yang …
Bila tubuh kekurangan serat, akan terjadi sejumlah masalah bagi kesehatan jangka panjang.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Friday summoned PLN president director Sofyan Basir as a witness in a graft case re…
Authorities have revoked tsunami alerts after a magnitude 7.7 eartquake struck Central Sulawesi province.
According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the earhquake triggered tsunami warnings.
The General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Hasyim Asyari on Friday said as many as 15 minister currently join incumbent P…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the National Forest Farmer Groups Festival in Dlingo pine forest in Yogyakarta o…
Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has urged the central government to review the Jakarta Giant Sea Wall project.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Thursday said that Zannuba Ariffah Chafsoh Rahman Wahid's support will significant…
Gerindra Party vice chairman Fadli Zon on Thursday said that a PKS politician will fill the Jakarta deputy governor position. …
The Indonesian Journalists Association (PWI) has invited President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to attend the 24th PWI National …