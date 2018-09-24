AGO Arrests Former Pertamina Boss

Jakarta: The Attorney General's Office (AGO) arrested former Pertamina president director Karen Agustiawan in relation to a graft case on Monday.
Karen was earlier probed by AGO officials from 10.00 AM to 02.00 PM. She was then brought to the Pondok Bambu Women's Penitentiary in East Jakarta.
