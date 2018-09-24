AGO Arrests Former Pertamina Boss

Jakarta: The Attorney General's Office (AGO) arrested former Pertamina president director Karen Agustiawan in relation to a graft case on Monday.



Karen was earlier probed by AGO officials from 10.00 AM to 02.00 PM. She was then brought to the Pondok Bambu Women's Penitentiary in East Jakarta.

"We will give the detailed information later," Junior Attorney General for Special Crimes Adi Toegarisman told reporters.AGO arrested merger & acquisition manager Bayu Kristanto and ex-financial director Frederik Siahaan separately last month. The agency sent the two suspects to the Salemba prison in Central Jakarta.In May 2009, Pertamina purchased a stake in the ROC Oil Company Ltd in Australia's Basker Manta Gummy (BMG) block. According to AGO, Pertamina greenlished the investment without sanctioning a feasibility study and informing the board of commissioners.The graft case reportedly caused Rp568 billion ($31.5 million) in state losses.(WAH)