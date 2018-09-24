Ma'ruf Amin Holds Meeting with Clerics

Jakarta: Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin received a number of Islamic clerics at his home in Central Jakarta on Monday.



"All of them supported my decision," the non-active Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman told reporters.

On August 9, incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo picked the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) cleric as his running mate. A day later, they filed their candidacy for president and vice president.The result of the verification process was announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on Thursday. The election campaign period was started with a peaceful campaign declaration on Sunday.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)