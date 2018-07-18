En
Suspected Terrorist Arrested in Sleman

Ahmad Mustaqim    •    18 Juli 2018 20:13 WIB
terrorism (en)
En National (En)
Suspected Terrorist Arrested in Sleman
Illustration (Photo:Medcom/M Rizal)

Jakarta: A suspected terrorist was arrested in Condongcatur, Sleman Yogyakarta on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

"It is Densus 88's operation. We are only back-up," Sleman Police head Adjunt Senior Commissioner M. Firman Lukmanul Hakim said.

According to witnesses, the terror suspect is a 50-year-old man named Ismail. He was caught by the police at his home.

Authorities reportedly closed nearby roads at 16:00 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB). They also seized pieces of evidence during the operation.

"He is a businessman. His business is quite sucessful," said a local resident named Yoyok Teguh Prasetyo.

"He doesn't look like a suspicious person. We don't know him that well," he added.



(WAH)

