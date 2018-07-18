Suspected Terrorist Arrested in Sleman

Jakarta: A suspected terrorist was arrested in Condongcatur, Sleman Yogyakarta on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.



"It is Densus 88's operation. We are only back-up," Sleman Police head Adjunt Senior Commissioner M. Firman Lukmanul Hakim said.

According to witnesses, the terror suspect is a 50-year-old man named Ismail. He was caught by the police at his home.Authorities reportedly closed nearby roads at 16:00 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB). They also seized pieces of evidence during the operation."He is a businessman. His business is quite sucessful," said a local resident named Yoyok Teguh Prasetyo."He doesn't look like a suspicious person. We don't know him that well," he added.(WAH)