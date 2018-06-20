Death Toll in Lake Toba Ferry Sinking Rises to 3

Jakarta: The death toll has risen to three after KM Sinar Bangun ferry sank in Lake Toba early this week, authorities said Wednesday.



"The joint search and rescue team have found two bodies this morning," Samosir Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency head Mahler Tamba told reporters.

The wooden vessel capsized near Tigaras Port, Simalungun on Monday afternoon. It sailed from Simanindo Port, Samosir 30 minutes earlier.According to reports, the ferry carried hundreds of passengers and dozens of motorbikes. Before the accident, it faced strong wind and three-meter-high waves.The total number of passengers is still unknown. The maximum capacity of the boat is only 60 people.Located in North Sumatra province, Lake Toba is the largest lake in Indonesia. Besides that, it is also the largest volcanic lake in the world.(WAH)