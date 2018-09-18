TNI, Polri Reiterate Neutrality in 2019 Elections

En
Lukman Diah Sari    •    18 September 2018 11:53 WIB
National Armed Forces (TNI) commander Hadi Tjahjanto and National Police (Polri) chief Tito Karnavian (Photo:Medcom/Budi Arista)

Jakarta: National Armed Forces (TNI) commander Hadi Tjahjanto and National Police (Polri) chief Tito Karnavian on Tuesday reiterated their institutions must stay neutral ahead of the 2019 simultaneous general and presidential elections.

"If our personnel violate this policy, they will receive a sanction," Tito said.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.

The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.

"If see a violation, they should inform the internal supervision division," he said.

The two institutions have prepared a number of measures to guard the upcoming elections. They are ready to deploy thousands of personnel to guard all polling stations.


(WAH)

