Kalla Asked to Join Jokowi's Campaign Team

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has asked Vice President Jusuf Kalla to join his campaign team, Golkar Party chairman Airlangga Hartarto revealed Thursday.



Kalla cannot run as vice presidential candidate next year. He has served as vice president twice, once during former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's first term and now with Jokowi.

The 2017 Elections Law clearly prohibits a president and vice president from seeking a third term in office. The Constitutional Court earlier rejected a judicial review against the regulation."Pak Jokowi has informed that Pak Kalla will be a member of his campaign team," the industry minister told reporters.Jokowi has picked Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin as his vice presidential candidate. He also has prepared new platform for his re-election campaign.According to reports, the candidate pair will file their candidacy tomorrow. Before visiting the General Elections Commission (KPU) head office, their supporters will gather at Rumah Djoeang 45 building in the morning.(WAH)