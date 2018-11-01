En
Transportation Minister to Meet Boeing Representatives

Husen Miftahudin    •    01 November 2018 19:21 WIB
Illustration (Photo:AFP)

Jakarta: Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has scheduled a meeting with the representatives of the Boeing Company later this week.

"We will have a discussion with Boeing. We will hold a meeting in one or two days," he told reporters on Thursday.

Lion Air flight JT610 crashed in waters near Karawang on Monday morning. It went down in waters about 30-35 metres deep.

The aircraft departed from Jakarta to Pangkalpinang at 06:20 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). It lost contact with air traffic control around 13 minutes after taking off.

The flight was carrying a total of 189 passengers and crew members. It was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQP.

"We have inspected all Boeing 737 Max 8 airplanes since Monday. The inspection has showed that all 11 airplanes are airworthy," he stated.  


