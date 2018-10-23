Jokowi Distributes 5000 Land Certificates in South Jakarta

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited a land certificate distribution ceremony in South Jakarta on Tuesday, October 23, 2018.



"I used to visit villages in South Jakarta," the former Jakarta governor said.

The ceremony was also attended by Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, Land and Spatial Planning Minister Sofyan Djalil as well as Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung."I have distributed five thousand land certificates today," the PDI Perjuangan politician added.The government is committed to distribute seven million certificates this year. It wants to distribute nine million certificates next year.Jokowi believes the issuance of land certificates could prevent land disputes. He is optimistic that the policy could improve the people's welfare.(WAH)