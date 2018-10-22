En
Burger

Most Popular

Jokowi Leads Cabinet Meeting on Our Ocean Conference

Jokowi Leads Cabinet Meeting on Our Ocean Conference

Bulog Delivers 640 Tonnes of Rice to Central Sulawesi

Bulog Delivers 640 Tonnes of Rice to Central Sulawesi

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Bulog Delivers 640 Tonnes of Rice to Central Sulawesi

Eko Nordiansyah    •    22 Oktober 2018 13:52 WIB
disaster (en)
En National (En)
Bulog Delivers 640 Tonnes of Rice to Central Sulawesi
Bulog is commited to maintain rice supplies in quake-affected Central Sulawesi (Photo: MI/Susanto)

Jakarta: The National Logistics Agency (Bulog) has distributed 640 tonnes of rice to quake-devastated Central Sulawesi province.

"We will mantain food stocks in our local storages. It will stabilize food prices in the affected regions," said Bulog operational director Tri Wahyudi Saleh in a written statement on Monday, October 22, 2018.

Baca juga
On September 28, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit several parts of Central Sulawesi province at around 06:02 PM Central Indonesia Time (WITA). A subsequent tsunami smashed coasts of Palu and Donggala several minutes later.

According to authorities, the disaster killed more than 2,200 people and injured thousands others. The disaster damaged thousands of buildings and inflicted Rp13.82 trillion in economic losses. 

"We want to support the victims of the earthquake and tsunami. We want to ease the sufferings of the victims," he said.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.1151 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv