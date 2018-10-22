Bulog Delivers 640 Tonnes of Rice to Central Sulawesi

Jakarta: The National Logistics Agency (Bulog) has distributed 640 tonnes of rice to quake-devastated Central Sulawesi province.



"We will mantain food stocks in our local storages. It will stabilize food prices in the affected regions," said Bulog operational director Tri Wahyudi Saleh in a written statement on Monday, October 22, 2018.

On September 28, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit several parts of Central Sulawesi province at around 06:02 PM Central Indonesia Time (WITA). A subsequent tsunami smashed coasts of Palu and Donggala several minutes later.According to authorities, the disaster killed more than 2,200 people and injured thousands others. The disaster damaged thousands of buildings and inflicted Rp13.82 trillion in economic losses."We want to support the victims of the earthquake and tsunami. We want to ease the sufferings of the victims," he said.(WAH)