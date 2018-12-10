En
Jokowi-Maruf Preparing Campaign Surprises

M Sholahadhin Azhar    •    10 Desember 2018 16:37 WIB
Jokowi-Maruf Preparing Campaign Surprises
Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin (left) and his campaign team head Erick Thohir (Photo:Medcom.id/Adin)

Jakarta: The campaign team of incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and running mate Ma'ruf Amin have formulated campaign strategies to boost the pair's electability ahead of the 2019 simultaneous general and presidential elections.

"We are preparing many suprises. There are many people involved," the Jokowi-Ma'ruf National Campaign Team head Erick Thohir told reporters on Monday.

"Abah Ma'ruf has conducted a lot of meetings. He has been warmly welcomed by a number of Islamic boarding schools," he added.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.

On August 9, Incumbent President Jokowi named the influential Nahdlatul Ulama cleric =as his running mate. Not long afterward, opposition leader Prabowo Subianto named Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno as his vice presidential candidate.

The incumbent pair have gathered endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo and PSI. The challengers have received supports from Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PKS, PAN and Berkarya Party.



(WAH)

