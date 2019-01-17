Jokowi-Ma'ruf Committed to Resolve Past Human Rights Cases

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin has reiterated their commitment to resolve past human rights violations.



"We are committed to resolve these cases," President Jokowi said in his opening remarks during the first 2019 presidential election debate.

"We will promote synergy between Police, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) and the Attorney's General Office (AGO)," President Jokowi said.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.The General Elections Commission (KPU) will hold five presidential election debates from January to April. All of them will take place in the capital city of Jakarta."The first debate will be about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism. The second debate will be about energy, food resilience, natural resources, environment and infrastructure. The third debate will be about education, health, human resources, social affairs and cultural affairs. The fourth debate will be about national ideology, governance, defence, security and international relations. The fifth debate will be about economy, welfare, finance, investment, trade and industry," KPU chairman Arief Budiman told a press conference last month."The first and fifth debates will be attended by presidential and vice presidential candidates. The second and fourth debates will only be attended by presidential candidates. The third debate will only be attended by vice presidential candidates," he added.(WAH)