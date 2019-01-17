Jokowi-Ma'ruf Committed to Resolve Past Human Rights Cases

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin has reiterated their commitment to resolve past human rights violations.
"We are committed to resolve these cases," President Jokowi said in his opening remarks during the first 2019 presidential election debate.
