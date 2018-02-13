En
Burger

Most Popular

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Puan Receives Dutch Queen, Talks about Financial Inclusion

Marcheilla Ariesta    •    13 Februari 2018 15:59 WIB
diplomacy (en)
En National (En)
Puan Receives Dutch Queen, Talks about Financial Inclusion
Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Puan Maharani and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands . (Photo:Medcom/Marcheilla)

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Puan Maharani is committed to improve financial incusion policies to help Indonesian lower-to-middle class families.

Puan received Queen Maxima of the Netherlands on Tuesday morning. She addressed a number of issues during the meeting.

Baca juga
"Queen Maxima supported financial inclusion policies in Indonesia. She proposed some strategies for future implementation," the PDIP politician said.

Queen Maxima currently serves as the UN Secretary General's Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development. She is visiting Indonesia this week in her UN role.

"I also explained about the Hopeful Family Program. I also explained about Smart Indonesia Card program," the former lawmaker added.

The Hopeful Family Program participants annually receive financial assistance through four state-owned banks. They can take the money every three months.


 


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.1410 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv