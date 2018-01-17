KPK Warns Local Politicians to Avoid Money Politics

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has warned local politicians to avoid money politics ahead of the 2018 simultaneous regional elections.



"It could affect the elected candidates. It could lead to corrupt practices," said KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah in South Jakarta on Wednesday afternoon.

KPK investigators will cooperate with other law enforcement agencies to observe upcoming local elections. They will coordinate with the anti-money politics task force created by the National Police."If we can use the anti-corruption Law, we will investigate the case. If we cannot detect any corruption act, we will forward the information," he explained.The task force members will map all regional elections to prevent money politics. They will prepare a number of measures to monitor politicians and officials."KPK has limited capabilities. The team can give supports," the National Police chief General Tito Karnavian told reporters last month.(WAH)