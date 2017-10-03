I Will Resign when Becoming East Java Governor Candidate: Khofifah

Metrotvnew.com Jakarta: Social Affairs Minister Khofifah Indar Parawansa will immediately resigned from the government when she has officially become the East Java gubernatorial election candidate.



"If I can pass the registration process, I will resign from the government," said Khofifah in Bandung, West Java on Tuesday, October 3, 2017.

Khofifah has approached several political parties in the past few weeks. She has contacted Nasdem Party, PAN, Democratic Party, Hanura Party, Golkar Party and PKB."I have contacted PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan and Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. I hope these communication efforts can lead to official endorsements," said Khofifah.Khofifah participated in the previous East Java gubernatorial election. She lost against incumbent East Java governor Soekarwo.(WAH)