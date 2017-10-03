En
Burger

Most Popular

Jokowi Condemns Las Vegas Shooting

Jokowi Condemns Las Vegas Shooting

Jokowi to Attend 72nd Anniversary of TNI

Jokowi to Attend 72nd Anniversary of TNI

JISDOR Depreciates 0.61%

JISDOR Depreciates 0.61%

JCI Rises 0.327% in Opening Session

JCI Rises 0.327% in Opening Session

After Las Vegas Massacre, Trump Silent on Gun Control

After Las Vegas Massacre, Trump Silent on Gun Control

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

I Will Resign when Becoming East Java Governor Candidate: Khofifah

Jaenal Mutakin    •    03 Oktober 2017 23:02 WIB
regional election
En National (En)
I Will Resign when Becoming East Java Governor Candidate: Khofifah
Social Affairs Minister Khofifah Indar Parawansa (Photo:MI/Adam Dwi(

Metrotvnew.com Jakarta: Social Affairs Minister Khofifah Indar Parawansa will immediately resigned from the government when she has officially become the East Java gubernatorial election candidate.

"If I can pass the registration process, I will resign from the government," said Khofifah in Bandung, West Java on Tuesday, October 3, 2017.

Baca juga
Khofifah has approached several political parties in the past few weeks. She has contacted Nasdem Party, PAN, Democratic Party, Hanura Party, Golkar Party and PKB.

"I have contacted PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan and Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. I hope these communication efforts can lead to official endorsements," said Khofifah.

Khofifah participated in the previous East Java gubernatorial election. She lost against incumbent East Java governor Soekarwo.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.4239 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv