I Will Resign when Becoming East Java Governor Candidate: Khofifah

Metrotvnew.com Jakarta: Social Affairs Minister Khofifah Indar Parawansa will immediately resigned from the government when she has officially become the East Java gubernatorial election candidate.
"If I can pass the registration process, I will resign from the government," said Khofifah in Bandung, West Java on Tuesday, October 3, 2017.
