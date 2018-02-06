En
'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

Indonesian Embassy in Cairo Repatriates 4 Illegal Migrants

Sonya Michaella    •    06 Februari 2018 13:49 WIB
Indonesian Embassy in Cairo Repatriates 4 Illegal Migrants
The four women are from Cianjur, Indramayu, Sumbawa and Ambon. (Photo:Indonesian Embassy in Cairo)

Jakarta: The Indonesian Embassy in Cairo has repatriated four Indonesian illegal migrants to their respective hometowns.

According to the embassy, the four women escaped from their employers last year. They lived at a safe house for around eight months.

Previously, the four women were illegally brought to the African country by traffickers. They were then hired as housemaids by local residents.

The embassy always accompanied the four women throughout the repatriation process. It also provided them with accomodation.

The four women are from Cianjur, Indramayu, Sumbawa and Ambon.


