Scottish Independence Support Plummets Ahead of UK Election

Scottish Independence Support Plummets Ahead of UK Election

Large Crowds As Australia And New Zealand Mark Anzac Day

Large Crowds As Australia And New Zealand Mark Anzac Day

Regional Leaders Celebrate Regional Autonomy Day

Regional Leaders Celebrate Regional Autonomy Day

Regional Leaders Celebrate Regional Autonomy Day

Syaikhul Hadi    •    25 April 2017 11:46 WIB
politic
En National (En)
Regional Leaders Celebrate Regional Autonomy Day
(Photo:MTVN/Syaikhul Hadi)

Metrotvnews.com, Sidoardjo: Regional leaders gathered at the 21st Regional Autonomy Day event in Sidoarjo, East Java on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

"We should improve public services," East Java Governor Soekarwo said.

"The event could  improve public services," he added.

The event was attended by dozens of governors as well as hundreds of regents and mayors.

The event was attended by Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Wiranto as well as Minister of Home Affairs Tjahjo Kumolo.



(WAH)

