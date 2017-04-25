Regional Leaders Celebrate Regional Autonomy Day

Metrotvnews.com, Sidoardjo: Regional leaders gathered at the 21st Regional Autonomy Day event in Sidoarjo, East Java on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.



"We should improve public services," East Java Governor Soekarwo said.

"The event could improve public services," he added.The event was attended by dozens of governors as well as hundreds of regents and mayors.The event was attended by Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Wiranto as well as Minister of Home Affairs Tjahjo Kumolo.(WAH)