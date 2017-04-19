En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jakarta Runoff Election Run Smoothly: Police

Deny Irwanto    •    19 April 2017 15:08 WIB
regional election
En National (En)
Jakarta Runoff Election Run Smoothly: Police
Jakarta Metro Police chief Mochamad Iriawan (Photo: MTVN/Ilham Wibowo)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Metro Police chief Inspector General Mochamad Iriawan has confirmed that the Jakarta runoff election run smoothly.

The election was held on Wednesday morning. It was competed by incumbent Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama and former education minister Anies Rasyid Baswedan.

Baca juga
The polling stations were opened from 07.00-13.00 local time. They were guarded by police, military and Satpol PP officers.

"The situation was conducive," Iriawan said.

The offficial result will be announced early May. The winner will be inaugurated at the end of the year.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.1428 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv