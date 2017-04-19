Jakarta Runoff Election Run Smoothly: Police

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Metro Police chief Inspector General Mochamad Iriawan has confirmed that the Jakarta runoff election run smoothly.



The election was held on Wednesday morning. It was competed by incumbent Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama and former education minister Anies Rasyid Baswedan.

The polling stations were opened from 07.00-13.00 local time. They were guarded by police, military and Satpol PP officers."The situation was conducive," Iriawan said.The offficial result will be announced early May. The winner will be inaugurated at the end of the year.(WAH)