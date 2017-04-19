En
Burger

Most Popular

Anies Wins Jakarta Runoff Election: Exit Poll

Anies Wins Jakarta Runoff Election: Exit Poll

Anies Casts His Vote, Meets Supporters

Anies Casts His Vote, Meets Supporters

Ahok Casts His Vote in Pluit

Ahok Casts His Vote in Pluit

Ahok Congratulates Anies

Ahok Congratulates Anies

US Again Puts Faith in China to Rein in North Korea

US Again Puts Faith in China to Rein in North Korea

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Ahok Congratulates Anies

LB Ciputri Hutabarat    •    19 April 2017 18:40 WIB
regional election
En National (En)
Ahok Congratulates Anies
Incumbent Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Several quick counts showed that Anies Rasyid Baswedan won against Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama in the Jakarta gubernatorial election.

"Thans for all people," Ahok said on Wednesday.

Baca juga
"Congratulations for Pak Anies," Ahok added.

The quick count held by Populi Center showed Anies received 58.07 percent votes while Ahok received 41.93 percent votes.

The quick count held by Charta Politika showed Anies received 57.87 percent votes while Ahok received 42.13 percent votes.

The quick count held by Indo Barometer showed Anies received 58.50 percent votes while Ahok received 41.50 percent votes.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0783 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv