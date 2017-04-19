Ahok Congratulates Anies

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Several quick counts showed that Anies Rasyid Baswedan won against Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama in the Jakarta gubernatorial election.



"Thans for all people," Ahok said on Wednesday.

"Congratulations for Pak Anies," Ahok added.The quick count held by Populi Center showed Anies received 58.07 percent votes while Ahok received 41.93 percent votes.The quick count held by Charta Politika showed Anies received 57.87 percent votes while Ahok received 42.13 percent votes.The quick count held by Indo Barometer showed Anies received 58.50 percent votes while Ahok received 41.50 percent votes.(WAH)