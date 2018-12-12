KPK Conducts Sting Operation in Cianjur

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) carried out a sting operation in Cianjur regency in West Java province on Wednesday, December 12, 2018.



"There was a sting operation in Cianjur this morning," KPK chairman Agus Rahardjo said.

"Just wait for a press conference at the KPK head office this evening," the KPK leader added.The anti-corruption watchdog earlier urged related officials to prevent corrupt practices in local levels. The agency also asked the government to implement recommendations from the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC).In mid-November, KPK arrested Pakpak Bharat regent Remigo Yolando Berutu in a sting operation in North Sumatra province. Not Long afterward, KPK named the local leader as a suspect in a bribery case.(WAH)