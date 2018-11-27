En
Burger

Most Popular

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Ma'ruf Eyes Huge Victory in Lampung

Eva Pardiana    •    27 November 2018 11:39 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Ma'ruf Eyes Huge Victory in Lampung
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Antara/Hafidz Mubarak)

Lampung: Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin inaugurated as many as five thousand female volunteers in Balai Krakatau, Bandar Lampung, Lampung on Tuesday, November 27, 2018.

"I think we can get more than 70 percent votes. I believe you have a large network of contacts," the non-active Indonesian Ulama Council (MUI) chairman said.

Baca juga
"You shouldn't believe hoaxes. we should educate the public," the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) cleric said.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.

On August 9, Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named the influential cleric as his running mate. A day later, the pair filed their candidacy for president and vice president.

The pair have gathered endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo and PSI. They also have recruited a number of influential figures as their campaign team members.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.1250 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv