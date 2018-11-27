Ma'ruf Eyes Huge Victory in Lampung

Lampung: Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin inaugurated as many as five thousand female volunteers in Balai Krakatau, Bandar Lampung, Lampung on Tuesday, November 27, 2018.



"I think we can get more than 70 percent votes. I believe you have a large network of contacts," the non-active Indonesian Ulama Council (MUI) chairman said.

"You shouldn't believe hoaxes. we should educate the public," the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) cleric said.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.On August 9, Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named the influential cleric as his running mate. A day later, the pair filed their candidacy for president and vice president.The pair have gathered endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo and PSI. They also have recruited a number of influential figures as their campaign team members.(WAH)