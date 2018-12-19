Ma'ruf Amin Visits Sukabumi, Meets Local Clerics

Jakarta: Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin attended a campaign event at the West Java city of Sukabumi on Wednesday, December 19, 2018.



Ma'ruf visited Al Masthuriyah Islamic boarding school in Cisaat district. He met with Al Masthuriyah school principal Abdul Aziz Masthuro as well as other local clerics.

"I am starting to feel better. I am ready to travel around the outskirts of Jakarta," the non-active Indonesian Ulama Council (MUI) chairman said."I want to visit Tangerang, Serang and Lebak. I also want to visit various locations in Jakarta," the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) cleric said.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.Ma'ruf was picked as incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo in August. The pair have gathered endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo and PSI.(WAH)