Jokowi Praises Successful Asian Games, IMF-World Bank Meetings

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Tuesday praised his cabinet members for delivering successful Asian Games, Asian Para Games and IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings.



"We have proved our capabilities to host world class events," Jokowi said during a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office.

The 2018 Asian Games was held from August 18 to September 2 in Jakarta and Palembang. The country welcomed 11,720 participating athletes from 45 Asian nations.The 2018 Asian Para Games was held from October 6 to October 13 in Jakarta and Bogor. The event was held for Asian athletes with disability.This year's IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings was held from October 8 to October 14 in the holiday island of Bali. The government recorded more than 30 thousand registered participants representing governments, international organizations, civil society groups and other institutions."Police and military have worked very hard to ensure the security of the events," Jokowi added.(WAH)