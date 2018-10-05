En
Kalla Arrives in Palu, Visits Wirabuana Hospital

Home Ministry Sends Team to Central Sulawesi

   •    05 Oktober 2018 13:59 WIB
Home Ministry Sends Team to Central Sulawesi
The government has deployed thousands of rescue workers to Palu, Sigi and Donggala.

Jakarta: Home Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has instructed his officials to support public services in quake-affected Central Sulawesi regions.

"My ministry has sent a team to ensure that the public sector is running well," Tjahjo told reporters some time ago.

"Pak Jokowi has instructed his cabinet to accelerate evacuation and relief efforts," he added.

On September 28, magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit several parts of Central Sulawesi province at around 05:02 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). A subsequent tsunami smashed coasts of Palu and Donggala several minutes later.

According to authorities, the disaster has killed more than 1,400 people and injured hundreds. The government has deployed thousands of rescue workers to Palu, Sigi and Donggala.

Earlier today, Vice President Jusuf Kalla started his visit to Palu and its nearby regions. The former Golkar Party chaiman met with victims of earthquake and tsunami at Wirabuana hospital.

This is Kalla's first visit to Central Sulawesi province after the disaster. (Metro TV)


(WAH)

