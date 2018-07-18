Jakarta Govt Prepares 25 Thousand Free Asian Games Tickets

Jakarta: The Jakarta provincial administration has prepared as many as 25 thousand free tickets to promote the 2018 Asian Games.



"We will distribute 25 thousand free tickets. We will prioritize poor people, youth and students," said Jakarta Vice Governor Sandiaga Uno in Jakarta on Tuesday.

"We will teach the students various chants. We will build fanzones near the venues," he added.The multi-sport event will take place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18-September 2. It will include 462 events in 40 sports.Jakarta and its nearby regions will host most events. Palembang will host women's football, tennis, canoeing, rowing, sepak takraw, bowling, sports climbing, beach volleyball, shooting and roller sports."We will propose partnerships with private sector. We will welcome important guests during the opening ceremony. For example, Malaysian, Korean and Japanese official are interested to come here. They want to watch the opening ceremony," he said.(WAH)