Jakarta Govt Prepares 25 Thousand Free Asian Games Tickets

Jakarta: The Jakarta provincial administration has prepared as many as 25 thousand free tickets to promote the 2018 Asian Games.
"We will distribute 25 thousand free tickets. We will prioritize poor people, youth and students," said Jakarta Vice Governor Sandiaga Uno in Jakarta on Tuesday.
LeBron James is to join the Los Angeles Lakers in a four-year $154 million deal, his agents said Sunday, ending months of frenzied…
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi take centre stage as the World Cup shifts into high gear at the weekend with the start of the k…
World Cup holders Germany return home on Thursday desperately looking for answers following their historic exit, with head coach J…
The 2014 World Cup final in Brazil was supposed to be Lionel Messi's crowning moment, the chance for him to take his place alo…
No-one expected Egypt, Morocco or Saudi Arabia to win the World Cup but for all three to crash out on the same day was a disaster …
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
An online motorcyle taxi union is planning a massive rally during the opening day of the 2018 Asian Games.
A suspected terrorist was arrested in Condongcatur, Sleman Yogyakarta on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday visited Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) at the Gato…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) wants to summon Social Affairs Minister Idrus Marhan and State Electricity Company (PL…
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto will visit Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) at the Gatot Soebroto…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday led a cabinet meeting to discuss the 2019 state budget draft.
The National Police is committed to prevent forest fires ahead of the 2018 Asian Games.
Indonesia is committed to improve its bilateral relationship with Micronesia. It is planning to appoint a honorary consul for the …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo May announce his vice presidential pick in the last days of presidential candidate regist…
Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) on Wednesday postponed a meeting with main opposition leader Prabowo Subi…