Idrus Marham Resigns as Social Affairs Minister

Jakarta: Social Affairs Minister Idrus Marham has submitted his resignation letter to President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo as the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is intensifying its investigation into a graft case related to the construction of Riau-I coal-fired power plant.



"I have submitted my resignation letter to the president," the Golkar Party politician told reporters on Friday.

KPK arrested Golkar Party lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih and influential businessman Johannes Budisutrisno Kotjo in a sting operation last month. The anti-corruption watchdog then named both of them as suspects in the graft case.KPK investigators reportedly caught the lawmaker at a birthday party at Idrus Marham's official residence. The former Golkar Party secretary general immediately denied any involvements in the graft case.(WAH)