Chairman Says Hanura Can Surpass Parliamentary Threshold

Jakarta: People's Conscience (Hanura) Party chairman Oesman Sapta Odang (OSO) believes that his party can surpass the parliamentary threshold.



"The competition must be democratic. It must be fair," OSO told reporterd on Friday.

"Hanura often receives political attacks. It always manages to resolve all problems," he added.The House of Repsentatives issued the New Election Law in July 2017. It agreed to increase the parliamentary threshold from 3.5 percent to four percent.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.(WAH)