En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Chairman Says Hanura Can Surpass Parliamentary Threshold

Whisnu Mardiansyah    •    14 September 2018 15:01 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Chairman Says Hanura Can Surpass Parliamentary Threshold
Illustration (Photo:Medcom/M Rizal)

Jakarta: People's Conscience (Hanura) Party chairman Oesman Sapta Odang (OSO) believes that his party can surpass the parliamentary threshold.

"The competition must be democratic. It must be fair," OSO told reporterd on Friday.

Baca juga
"Hanura often receives political attacks. It always manages to resolve all problems," he added.

The House of Repsentatives issued the New Election Law in July 2017. It agreed to increase the parliamentary threshold from 3.5 percent to four percent.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.

The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0638 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv