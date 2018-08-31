En
Jokowi, Ma'ruf Amin to Choose Loyal Campaign Team Leader

Dheri Agriesta    •    31 Agustus 2018 17:25 WIB
Jokowi, Ma'ruf Amin to Choose Loyal Campaign Team Leader
Non-active MUI chairman MA'ruf Amin (Photo:Medcom/Dheri Agriesta)

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate Ma'ruf Amin on Friday said the pair want to appoint a loyal campaign team leader.

"The campaign team leader should be competent. The chosen candidate should be loyal," the non-active Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) chairman said.

On August 9, Jokowi picked the influential cleric as his vice presidential candidate. A day later, the pair filed their candidacy for president and vice president.

The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.


(WAH)

