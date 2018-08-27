North Lombok Beginning to Recover: NTB Governor

Jakarta: West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Governor Tuan Guru Bajang Muhammad Zainul Majdi (TGB) on Monday said many North Lombok residents have resumed their activities.



"North Lombok is starting to recover. We are hopeful of a smooth reconstruction process," he told Editorial Media Indonesia by phone.

Lombok island has experienced a series of devastating earthquakes in the past few weeks. The disaster has killed more than 500 people and injured thousands.The holiday island was struck by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake at 11.10 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB) on Sunday. With a depth of 10 km, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 32 km northeast of East Lombok.The region was rocked by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake nearly 12 hours later. With a depth of 10 km, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 30 km northeast of East Lombok."We can't predict earthquakes. We can only pray to God," he said.(WAH)