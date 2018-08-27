North Lombok Beginning to Recover: NTB Governor

Jakarta: West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Governor Tuan Guru Bajang Muhammad Zainul Majdi (TGB) on Monday said many North Lombok residents have resumed their activities.
"North Lombok is starting to recover. We are hopeful of a smooth reconstruction process," he told Editorial Media Indonesia by phone.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla (JK) visited the victims of recent earthquakes in Lombok island on Tuesday, August 22, 2018.
The central government has prepared various measures to tackle hotspots that threaten West Kalimantan residents.
Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has instructed nearby regions to assist mitigation activities in earthquake-devastated Lombok …
The central government has prepared a presidential instruction (Inpres) to support disaster mitigation activities in the island of…
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Stamina menjadi menurun dan badan mudah sakit jika Anda bekerja ekstra keras dan kurang tidur.
Jakarta Vice Governor Sandiaga Uno is scheduled to read his resignation letter in front of Jakarta Legislative Council members in …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo paid a visit to former President BJ Habibie at Gatot Soebroto Central Army Hospital in Ce…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is confident that the newly-inaugurated Social Affairs Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmit…
Golkar Party chairman Airlangga Hartarto confirmed today former Social Affairs Minister Idrus Marham has resigned as the party'…
PDI Perjuangan secretary general Hasto Kristiyanto strongly believes former Social Affairs Minister Idrus Marham's graft suspe…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) head Agus Rahardjo has confirmedGolkar Party politician Idrus Marham's suspect sta…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated on Friday Golkar politician Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita as the new social affa…
Golkar Party politician Idrus Marham has been named as the new suspect in a graft case related to the construction of Riau-I power…
Social Affairs Minister Idrus Marham has submitted his resignation letter to President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.