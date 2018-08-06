Two Names Considered as Prabowo's Running Mate: Gerindra

Jakarta: Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto is considering Democratic Party joint task command head Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) and PKS Advisory Council chairman Salim Segaf Al Jufri as his potential running mate in the 2019 presidential election.
"We are still studying the two names. We are still calculating their chances," said Gerindra Party secretary general Ahmad Muzani in Jakarta on Monday.
PDI Perjuangan fully supports a proposed meeting between President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Gerindra Party chairman …
The General Elections Commission (KPU) has detected at least seven ex-corruption convicts who registered as House of Representativ…
PKS politician Suhud Aliyuddin has claimed that his party could stay neutral in the upcoming presidential election.
PKS politician Suhud Alyudin on Wednesday reiterated that his party will not join President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's c…
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Produktivitas kerja seseorang dipengaruhi karakter.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday inspected several sport venues in Jakarta province ahead of the upcoming Asian …
The death toll from Sunday's magnitude 7.0 earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara province has risen to 91.
A joint rescue team is still evacuating tourists and locals from Gili islands after Sunday's earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has offered his condolences over the magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Lombok, West Nusa Tengga…
At least 82 people were killed after Sunday's magnitude 7.0 earthquake in the island of Lombok, authorities said Monday.
The General Elections Commission (KPU) has selected four hospitals to check the health of presidential and vice presidential candi…
The General Elections Commission (KPU) is ready to open the registraion of presidential candidates from August 4-10.
The Indonesian government has spent around Rp566 billion to prepare for the upcoming IMF-World Bank Annual Meeting.
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Tanimbar Islands in Western Southeast Maluku regency on Friday, August 3, 2018.