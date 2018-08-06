Two Names Considered as Prabowo's Running Mate: Gerindra

Jakarta: Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto is considering Democratic Party joint task command head Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) and PKS Advisory Council chairman Salim Segaf Al Jufri as his potential running mate in the 2019 presidential election.



"We are still studying the two names. We are still calculating their chances," said Gerindra Party secretary general Ahmad Muzani in Jakarta on Monday.

Prabowo has repeatedly met with Democratic Party, PKS and PAN leaders to discuss recent political developments. He is planning to hold more talks to solidify his coalition."We want to have a solid coaltion in the presidential election. We may announce our vice presidential candidate at the last minute," the Gerindra Party politician added.The General Elections Commission (KPU) has opened the registration of presidential candidates this month. The agency will announce the official presidential candidates later this year.Indonesia will hold the first-ever simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. The country will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)