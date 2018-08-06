Jokowi Inspects Several Asian Games Venues in Jakarta

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday inspected several sport venues in Jakarta province ahead of the upcoming Asian Games.



Jokowi visited the Padepokan Pencak Silat building in East Jakarta municipality this morning. He then inaugurated the Indonesia National Sailing Center and Jetski Indonesia Academy in North Jakarta municipality later today.

"They are in good condition. They are ready for the Asian Games," the former Jakarta governor said.The 2018 Asian Games will take place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18-September 2. It will include 462 events in 40 sports.According to the Indonesia Asian Games 2018 Organizing Committee (INASGOC), Jakarta and its nearby regions will host most of the events. In the meantime, Palembang will host women's football, tennis, canoeing, rowing, sepak takraw, bowling, sports climbing, beach volleyball, shooting and roller sports.Indonesia will send around 350 athletes for the multi-sport event. It will accommodate more than 16 thousand athletes and officials from other Asian countries.(WAH)