Jokowi Inspects Several Asian Games Venues in Jakarta

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday inspected several sport venues in Jakarta province ahead of the upcoming Asian Games.
Jokowi visited the Padepokan Pencak Silat building in East Jakarta municipality this morning. He then inaugurated the Indonesia National Sailing Center and Jetski Indonesia Academy in North Jakarta municipality later today.
South Sumatra Governor Alex Noerdin is optimistic that the city of Palembang is ready to co-host the 2018 Asian Games.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati strongly believes the 2018 Asian Games could boost Indonesia's economic growth.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Friday paid a courtesy call on South Korean president Moon Jae-in.
The Jakarta provincial administration will offer tourism packages to entertain Asian Games athletes, an official said Friday.
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Produktivitas kerja seseorang dipengaruhi karakter.
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto is considering Democratic Party joint task command head Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) an…
The death toll from Sunday's magnitude 7.0 earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara province has risen to 91.
A joint rescue team is still evacuating tourists and locals from Gili islands after Sunday's earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has offered his condolences over the magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Lombok, West Nusa Tengga…
At least 82 people were killed after Sunday's magnitude 7.0 earthquake in the island of Lombok, authorities said Monday.
The General Elections Commission (KPU) has selected four hospitals to check the health of presidential and vice presidential candi…
The General Elections Commission (KPU) is ready to open the registraion of presidential candidates from August 4-10.
The Indonesian government has spent around Rp566 billion to prepare for the upcoming IMF-World Bank Annual Meeting.
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Tanimbar Islands in Western Southeast Maluku regency on Friday, August 3, 2018.