West Nusa Tenggara Vice Governor Ready to Join Jokowi's Success Team

Jakarta: Newly-inaugurated West Nusa Tenggara Vice Governor Sitti Rohmi Djalilah has signaled her readiness to join President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's campaign team.



"Why not?" said the local politician after her swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday.

Sitti is the older sister of previous West Nusa Tenggara Governor Tuan Guru Bajang Muhammad Zainul Majdi. The latter is a stong supporter of President Jokowi."I will continue to have a good relationship with (PKS politician and current West Nusa Tenggara Governor Zulkieflimansyah)," she added.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.(WAH)