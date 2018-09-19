West Nusa Tenggara Vice Governor Ready to Join Jokowi's Success Team

Jakarta: Newly-inaugurated West Nusa Tenggara Vice Governor Sitti Rohmi Djalilah has signaled her readiness to join President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's campaign team.
"Why not?" said the local politician after her swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday.
People's Conscience (Hanura) Party chairman Oesman Sapta Odang (OSO) believes that his party can surpass the parliamentary thr…
The National Police has urged politicians to prevent social conflicts ahead of the 2019 simultaneous general and presidential elec…
Crescent Star Party (PBB) chairman Yusril Ihza Mahendra on Thursday said that his party hasn't endorsed any presidential candi…
Gerindra Party politician Muhammad Taufik is confident that he could be the new Jakarta vice governor.
Selain letaknya tak terlalu jauh dari Indonesia, wisata ke Singapura seru karena banyak tempat yang …
Bila tubuh kekurangan serat, akan terjadi sejumlah masalah bagi kesehatan jangka panjang.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed West Nusa Tenggara Governor Zulkieflimansyah and Vice Governor Sitti Rohmi…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated West Nusa Tenggara governor Zulkieflimansyah and his deputy Siti Rohmi Djalil…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Tuesday summoned People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) speaker Zulkifli Hasan as…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's supporting parties will encourage former PAN chairman Soetrisno Bachir and other po…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo opened the opening ceremony of the 1st Indonesian Buddhist Groups Association (Permabudhi…
The Home Affairs Ministry on Tuesday confirmed President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has issued the presidential decree on the …
National Armed Forces (TNI) commander Hadi Tjahjanto and National Police (Polri) chief Tito Karnavian on Tuesday reiterated their …
The Central Java police has prepared as many as 21 thousand police officers to secure the 2019 simultaneous general and presidenti…
Pertamina president director Nicke Widyawati on Monday was summoned as a witness in a graft case related to the construction of Ri…