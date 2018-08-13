Mahmud, TGB May Join Jokowi's Campaign Team: PDI Perjuangan

Jakarta: PDI Perjuangan politician Pramono Anung has claimed former Constitutional Court chief justice Mahfud MD and West Nusa Tenggara Governor Tuan Guru Bajang (TGB) Muhammad Zainul Majdi will join incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's campaign team.



"We will accommodate political figures who support Pak Jokowi," said the cabinet secretary at the Presidential Palace Complex, Gambir, Central Jakarta on Monday, August 13, 2018.

On Thursday, Jokowi picked influential cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. On the next day, the pair failed their candidacy for president and vice president.Before declaring their candidacy, Jokowi and Ma'ruf have gathered endorsements from six parliamentary parties namely PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKB and PPP. In addition to that, they also have bagged supports from three non-parliamentary parties namely Perindo Party, PSI and PKP Indonesia.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)