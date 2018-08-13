Mahmud, TGB May Join Jokowi's Campaign Team: PDI Perjuangan

Jakarta: PDI Perjuangan politician Pramono Anung has claimed former Constitutional Court chief justice Mahfud MD and West Nusa Tenggara Governor Tuan Guru Bajang (TGB) Muhammad Zainul Majdi will join incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's campaign team.
"We will accommodate political figures who support Pak Jokowi," said the cabinet secretary at the Presidential Palace Complex, Gambir, Central Jakarta on Monday, August 13, 2018.
Jakarta Vice Governor Sandiaga Uno on Wednesday stepped down from his position before filing his candidacy as vice president.
Democratic Party deputy secretary general Andi Arief has confirmed his party will endorse presidential and vice presidential candi…
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday filed his candidacy seeking a second term in the upcoming simultaneou…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has asked Vice President Jusuf Kalla to join his campaign team, Golkar Party chairman Air…
Sebuah penelitian menunjukkan, dua dari lima orang dewasa merasa lelah hampir sepanjang waktu.
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today traveled to Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara to visit the victims of Lombok earthquake.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla today confirmed that he is ready to join President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's campaign team.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today inaugurated Enny Nurbaningsih as the new Contitutional Court (MK) justice to replac…
The National Disaster Migitation Agency (BNPB) today announced the confirmed deaths from Sunday's magnitude 7.0 earthquake in …
Indonesia recorded a current account deficit of $8.0 billion (3.0% of GDP) in the second quarter of 2018, increasing from $5.7 bil…
Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin met with PPP politicians at the PPP head office, Menteng, Central Jakarta o…
The Jakarta Regional Legislative Council (DPRD) should hold a voting to select Jakarta Vice Governor Sandiaga Uno's replacemen…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has rescheduled his planned visit to earthquake-devasatated Lombok island.
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin are scheduled to take a health examination…