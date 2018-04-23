Mobile Brigade Corps to Secure 2018 Asian Games

Jakarta: The National Police will deploy the Mobile Brigade Corps to secure the 2018 Asian Games.



"We will deploy all units, including bomb squad unit, anti-chemical weapon unit and counterterrorism unit," said Mobile Brigade Corps Bomb Squad Unit head Brigadier General Imam Widodo at his office on Monday afternoon.

"We will guard several important venues in Jakarta, Palembang and West Java," he added.The National Police will establish cooperation with local governments. It will also map conflict potentials in all regions.The 2018 Asian Games will be held from August 18 to September 2. It will be co-hosted by Jakarta and Palembang.The multisport event will include 462 events in 40 disciplines. It will welcome around 14 thousand athletes from 45 countries.(WAH)