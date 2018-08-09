Mahfud MD to Declare His Candidacy for Vice President

Jakarta: Former Constitutional Court chief justice Mahfud MD has confirmed that he will be announced as President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate pick.



"I will attend the declaration event later today," the law expert told Metro TV on Thursday, August 9, 2018.

Jokowi reportedly will attend the declaration of the candidate pair this evening. He then will file his candidacy tomorrow morning.The General Elections Commission (KPU) will close the registration of presidential candidates on August 10. The agency will announce the official presidential canddiates later this year.The country will hold the first ever simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)