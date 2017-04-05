Gov't Urges DPD to Resolve Leadership Conflict

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The government has urged Regional Consultative Assembly (DPD) members to resolve their differences as soon as possible.



"Conflicts could affect stability," Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto said in Jakarta on Wednesday.

"conflicts could trigger disunity" the retired general stated.Oesman Sapta Odang was elected as DPD speaker on Tuesday. The Hanura Party chairman was elected by acclamation.Some DPD members rejected the result of the election. They questioned the legality of the election.(WAH)