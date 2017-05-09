We Will Prepare Legal Battle: Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Islamic group Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI) has objected the government's plan to disband the organization.
"We will prepare legal battle," HTI spokesman Ismail Yunanto said in Jakarta on Tuesday.
General Election Commission (KPU) leaders met with President Joko Widodo at State Palace in Jakarta on Monday, April 10, 2017.
The government has urged Regional Consultative Assembly (DPD) members to resolve their differences as soon as possible.
Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung has stated President Joko Widodo will select new Constitutional Court justice carefully.
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto has received several conservative Muslim leaders.
Islamic Ummah Forum (FUI) secretary general Muhammad Al-Khaththath has claimed that at least 100 thousand people will join the pla…
Indo Barometer's latest survey showed that President Joko Widodo's approval rating reached 66.4 percent this month.
Lawmakers are optimistic that the parliament can complete the General Election Bill on schedule.
Presidential Advisory Council (Wantimpres) member and former Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman KH Hasyim Muzadi passed away at 6.15 AM…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received several state institution leaders at freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Tuesda…
Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono will meet with Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto in the near future.
Mengemil memang nikmat, namun jika tak memperhatikan jumlah kalori yang masuk, berat badan Anda bisa…
Bermain di luar rumah sangat dianjurkan untuk dilakukan anak. Mengapa?
Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama was sent to Cipinang Prison in Cipinang, East Jakarta on Tuesday, M…
Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama has been sentenced to two years in prison after being found guilty of com…
The Jakarta Metro Police has prepared security for Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama's blasphemy trial.
The government has decided the disbandment of the radical Islamic group Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI).
The West Kalimantan Regional Distaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) has prepared at least 147 fire-alert villages.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo traveled to Central Halmahera, North Maluku on Monday, May 8, 2017.
The National Movement of Defenders of Indonesian Ulema Council's Edicts (GNPF-MUI) members met with the Supreme Court (MA) off…
Around 200 inmates escaped from Sialang Bungkuk Prison in Pekanbaru, Riau on Friday, May 5, 2017.
The outgoing Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama has claimed that he will not take any public position.
The National Movement of defenders of Indonesian Ulema council's Edicts (GNPF-MUI) has promised that the May 5 rally will run …