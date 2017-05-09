We Will Prepare Legal Battle: Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia

En
M Rodhi Aulia    •    09 Mei 2017 13:21 WIB
HTI spokesman Ismail Yusanto (Photo:MTVN)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Islamic group Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI) has objected the government's plan to disband the organization.

"We will prepare legal battle," HTI spokesman Ismail Yunanto said in Jakarta on Tuesday.

The Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal and Security Affairs announced the government's plan yesterday.

"HTI's activities contradict Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution," Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto said.

"HTI's activities threaten public order and national unity," the retired general added.

Hizbut Tahrir has been banned in many countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan and Turkey.


(WAH)

