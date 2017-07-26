Jokowi Urges Defense System Modernization

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged the Defense Ministry to modernize the primary weaponry defense system.



"We should follow technological changes. It will affect warfare characters," he said during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

The Defense Ministry was ordered to approach other countries. It was requested to explore cooperation opportunities.The Defense Ministry was urged to develop local weapon companies. It was advised to prioritize local weapon products."These weapons are bought to protect the public. They are used to tackle threats," he said.(WAH)