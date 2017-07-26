Jokowi Urges Defense System Modernization

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged the Defense Ministry to modernize the primary weaponry defense system.
"We should follow technological changes. It will affect warfare characters," he said during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Worldwide arms trade has risen to its highest level since the Cold War in the last five years, driven by a demand from the Middle …
Indonesian Military commander General Gatot Nurmantyo has received Australian Army chief Lieutenant General Angus Campbell.
President Joko Widodo inaugurated Air Marshal Hadi Tjahajanto as Air Force commander at the State Palace in Central Jakarta on Wed…
President Joko Widodo has selected Defence Ministry inspector general Air Marshall Hadi Tjahjanto as the new Air Force commander.
National Armed Forces (TNI) commander General Gatot Nurmantyo has committed to prevent radical mass organizations.
Indonesian President Joko Widdodo (Jokowi) will announce Indonesian Air Force commander candidate soon.
The Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) commander General Gatot Nurmantyo has received an apology from the Australian Defence F…
Indonesian Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu will meet with Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne.
Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne has revealed that Indonesia raised concerns over some teaching materials at an army langu…
The National Armed Forces spokesman Major General Wuryanto has confirmed that Indonesia has suspended military cooperation with Au…
A number of regional governments have prepared various measures to prevent forest fires in their respective territories.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the Navy Veterans Association (PPAL) at the Presidential Palace Complex in Centr…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widoodo inaugurated 729 military and police officers at the Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on…
Several ruling coalition politicians was received by President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday, July 24, 2017.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chief Agus Rahardjo received the Indonesia Asian Games Organizing Committee (INASGOC) …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday led a cabinet meeting on the amended 2017 state budget draft.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the second United Development Party (PPP) National Working Meeting at Hotel Merc…
The United Development Party (PPP) has officially endorsed President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo for the 2019 presidential elec…
The House of Representatives passed the General Election Law on Thursday, July 20, 2017.
The National Police chief General Tito Karnavian carried out a shake-up this month.