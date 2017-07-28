En
Burger

Most Popular

Indonesia Urges International Protection for Al-Aqsa

Indonesia Urges International Protection for Al-Aqsa

JCI Drops 10 Points in First Session

JCI Drops 10 Points in First Session

Jokowi Attends Industrial Vocation Program's Launching

Jokowi Attends Industrial Vocation Program's Launching

Protesters Hold Rally Against Perppu on Mass Organizations

Protesters Hold Rally Against Perppu on Mass Organizations

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

House to Study Perppu on Mass Organizations

Husen Miftahudin    •    28 Juli 2017 16:43 WIB
law enforcement
En National (En)
House to Study Perppu on Mass Organizations
House of Representatives deputy speaker Agus Hermanto (Photo: MI)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The House of Representatives will study the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) Number 2/2017 on Mass Organizations, the House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Agus Hermanto said on Friday.

"The House of Representatives can approve or reject the Perrpu," the Democratic Party Advisory Council deputy chairman said.

Baca juga
The Perppu was signed by President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on July 10. It was announced by the government on July 12.

The Perppu amends the existing law regulating mass organizations. It enables the quick disbandment of anti-Pancasila mass organizations.

"If the Perppu is approved, the Perppu will be passed into law," the Democratic Party lawmaker said.

"If the Perrpu is rejected, the Perppu will be replaced by the previous law," the Democratic Party politician added.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0541 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv