House to Study Perppu on Mass Organizations

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The House of Representatives will study the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) Number 2/2017 on Mass Organizations, the House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Agus Hermanto said on Friday.



"The House of Representatives can approve or reject the Perrpu," the Democratic Party Advisory Council deputy chairman said.

The Perppu was signed by President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on July 10. It was announced by the government on July 12.The Perppu amends the existing law regulating mass organizations. It enables the quick disbandment of anti-Pancasila mass organizations."If the Perppu is approved, the Perppu will be passed into law," the Democratic Party lawmaker said."If the Perrpu is rejected, the Perppu will be replaced by the previous law," the Democratic Party politician added.(WAH)