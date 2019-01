Jakarta: West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil has said that the West Java provincial administration is currently formulating a blueprint for disaster preparedness.



"We want to increase public awareness. It will include education programs," the former Bandung Mayor told Prime Time News Metro TV on Wednesday.

A landslide occured in Cisolok, Sukabumi, West Java on Monday afternoon. The disaster killed at least 15 residents and injured few others."Three people were injured. 20 were missing," BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told a press conference on Wednesday.According to a government report, around 1,200-1,500 natural disasters occur in West Java every year. In addition to that, many regions in West Java are prone to natural disasters.In recent days, heavy rains caused landslides and flooding across the country. According to authorities, the peak of the rainy season will begin around January-February 2019.(WAH)