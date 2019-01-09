Doni Monardo Inaugurated as New BNPB Chairman

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated new National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) chairman Lieutenant General Doni Monardo at the State Palace on Wednesday, January 9, 2018.



"Pak Doni is the right person for the position," President Jokowi told reporters after the inauguration ceremony.

The inauguration ceremony was based on Presidential Decree No. 5/P/2019 on the Appointment of BNPB Chairman. It was attended by Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjairan, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Puan Maharani, National Armed Forces commander Chief Air Marshal Hadi Prasetyo, National Police chief General Tito Karnavian and other high ranking officials."The agency needs to have a strong management in order to carry out its coordinating function," President Jokowi added.Doni previously served as the secretary general of National Security Council (Wantannas). He replaced Willem Rampangilei who was appointed as BNPB chairman in 2015.(WAH)