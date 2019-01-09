Doni Monardo Inaugurated as New BNPB Chairman

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated new National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) chairman Lieutenant General Doni Monardo at the State Palace on Wednesday, January 9, 2018.
"Pak Doni is the right person for the position," President Jokowi told reporters after the inauguration ceremony.
