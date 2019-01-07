PPP Has Resolved Its Leadership Dualism: Chairman

Jakarta: United Development Party (PPP) chairman Muhammad Romahurmuziy reiterated on Sunday that the political party has resolved its leadership dualism.



"We have won the judicial review in the State Administrative Court. We have resolved the leadership dualism in PPP" Romahurmuziy said.

PPP is one of the Islam-based political parties in Indonesia. It received 6.3 percent votes in the 2014 legislative election.The political party was split up into two camps 2014-2016. A reconsiliation congress named Romahurmuziy as the new PPP chariman in mid-2016."If we still find members who refuse to acknowledge the legitimate leadership, we will take actions in order to maintain the integrity of the political party," Romahurmuziy added.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.In order to run for presidency, incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has gathered support from PDIP, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo Party and PSI. In the meantime, key opposition leader Prabowo Subianto has received support from Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PAN, PKS and Berkarya Party.(WAH)