Presidential Debate Must be Based on Facts: Jokowi

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has underlined that he and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin will only use fact-based arguments in tomorrow's presidential election debate.



"Our arguments must be based on data. The arguments must be based on facts," President Jokowi told reporters on Wednesday, January 16, 2019.

"We also will mention our future plans. That is the most important thing," President Jokowi added.The first presidential election debate will take place at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta. Candidates will discuss about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.In order to run for presidency, President Jokowi has gathered support from PDIP, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo Party and PSI. In the meantime, key opposition leader Prabowo Subianto has received support from Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PAN, PKS and Berkarya Party.(WAH)