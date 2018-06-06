Jokowi Holds Working Visit to West Java

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo started his working visit to West Java province on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.



"I met with 100 Islamic scholars from various countries last month. I talked about the concept of wasatiya during the meeting," said Jokowi as quoted by the official website of the Cabinet Secreratiat.

In the morning, Jokowi visited ASshidiqiyah Islamic boarding school in Karawang regency. He met with religious leaders from nearby regions.Later today, the PDI Perjuangan politician attended a ceremony in Subang regency. He distributed land certificates and Waqf land to local residents.On Thursday, the media-savvy politician will inaugurate a fishery microfinance agency in Indramayu regency. He will join a mass prayer in the regency.(WAH)