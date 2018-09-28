Jokowi Instructs Relief for Quake Victims in Central Sulawesi

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed the Central Sulawesi provincial administration to help the victims of today's 7.4 magnitude earthquake.



"An earthquake hit Central Sulawesi this afternoon," said the media-savvy politician on his official twitter account on Friday.

According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the earthquake occured at around 05:02 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). With a depth of around 10 kilometers below the surface, the epicenter was located 27 kilometers northeast of Donggala.The earthquake triggered 1.5-meter-high tsunami waves in Palu and nearby regions. It also cut communications in affected areas."It was around 1.5 meters. It was similar with our prediction model," BMKG Dwikorita Karnawati said."The tsunami ended at 5:36 PM WIB. The tsunami warnings ended not long afterwards," she added.(WAH)