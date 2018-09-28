Jokowi Instructs Relief for Quake Victims in Central Sulawesi

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed the Central Sulawesi provincial administration to help the victims of today's 7.4 magnitude earthquake.
"An earthquake hit Central Sulawesi this afternoon," said the media-savvy politician on his official twitter account on Friday.
Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Puan Maharani on Friday lead a ministerial level-meeting to dicus…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged his cabinet members to immediately rebuild damaged infrastructures in earthquak…
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) is optimistic that the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Lombok can be fully com…
West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Governor Tuan Guru Bajang Muhammad Zainul Majdi (TGB) on Monday said many North Lombok residents have res…
Selain letaknya tak terlalu jauh dari Indonesia, wisata ke Singapura seru karena banyak tempat yang …
Bila tubuh kekurangan serat, akan terjadi sejumlah masalah bagi kesehatan jangka panjang.
A 1.5 meter-high tsunami hit the city of Palu after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Central Sulawesi province.
Social Affairs Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita on Friday inspected a number of sports venues that will be used during the 2018…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Friday summoned PLN president director Sofyan Basir as a witness in a graft case re…
Authorities have revoked tsunami alerts after a magnitude 7.7 eartquake struck Central Sulawesi province.
According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the earhquake triggered tsunami warnings.
The General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Hasyim Asyari on Friday said as many as 15 minister currently join incumbent P…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the National Forest Farmer Groups Festival in Dlingo pine forest in Yogyakarta o…
Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has urged the central government to review the Jakarta Giant Sea Wall project.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Thursday said that Zannuba Ariffah Chafsoh Rahman Wahid's support will significant…