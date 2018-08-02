Gerindra to Announce VP Pick on August 6

Jakarta: Gerindra Party politician M Taufik has revealed the party's chairman Prabowo Subianto may announce his running mate pick next week.



"We may announce the name on August 6," the Jakarta Regional Council member told reporters on Thursday.

Indonesia will hold a simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will open the registration of presidential candidates this month.Prabowo is still trying to form a coalition with Democratic Party, PAN and PKS leaders. The key opposition politician is still considering the proposed vice presidential candidates from the three parties.Gerindra Party, PAN and PKS formed a coalition in the previous presidential election. The three parties also worked together in the recent West Java gubernatorial election."The strongerst vice presidential candidates are Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, Salim Segaf al Jufri and popular cleric Abdul Somad," Gerindra Party deputy chairman Fadli Zon told reporters some time ago.(WAH)