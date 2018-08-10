Ma'ruf Amin Visits PPP Headquarters

Jakarta: Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin met with PPP politicians at the PPP head office, Menteng, Central Jakarta on Friday, August 10, 2018.
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo picked the influential cleric as his running mate pick yesterday. The pair filed their candidacy for president and vice president earlier today.
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday filed his candidacy seeking a second term in the upcoming simultaneou…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has asked Vice President Jusuf Kalla to join his campaign team, Golkar Party chairman Air…
Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin has been officially announced as President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo&#…
Former Constitutional Court chief justice Mahfud MD has confirmed that he will be announced as President Joko "Jokowi" W…
Sebuah penelitian menunjukkan, dua dari lima orang dewasa merasa lelah hampir sepanjang waktu.
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
The Jakarta Regional Legislative Council (DPRD) should hold a voting to select Jakarta Vice Governor Sandiaga Uno's replacemen…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has rescheduled his planned visit to earthquake-devasatated Lombok island.
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin are scheduled to take a health examination…
The West Nusa Tenggara provincial administration has decided to extend the emergency period in earthquake-devastated Lombok island…
Gerindra Party Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Sandiaga Uno today filed their candidacy as president and vice president for …
Jakarta Vice Governor Sandiaga Uno on Wednesday stepped down from his position before filing his candidacy as vice president.
Democratic Party deputy secretary general Andi Arief has confirmed his party will endorse presidential and vice presidential candi…
Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday filed his candidacy seeking a second term in the upcoming simultaneou…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has asked Vice President Jusuf Kalla to join his campaign team, Golkar Party chairman Air…