Ma'ruf Amin Visits PPP Headquarters

Fachri Audhia Hafiez    •    10 Agustus 2018 19:25 WIB
MUI chairman Ma'ruf Amin (Photo:Medcom/Fachri)

Jakarta: Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI) chairman Ma'ruf Amin met with PPP politicians at the PPP head office, Menteng, Central Jakarta on Friday, August 10, 2018.

Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo picked the influential cleric as his running mate pick yesterday. The pair filed their candidacy for president and vice president earlier today. 

"We want to know his future plans. We also want to hear his ideas," PPP chairman Romahurmuziy told reporters before the meeting.

PPP is one of the nine members of Jokowi's Indonesia Working Coalition. It is one of the Islam-based parties in Indonesia.

The other members of the coalition are PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKB, PKP Indonesia, Perindo Party and PSI.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.






(WAH)

